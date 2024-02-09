Market Analysts see Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 8.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.90. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Altitude Lab Startups Raise Over $120M in Capital.

Launches Fellowship Grant Opportunity for Early Career Entrepreneurs.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4241559 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at 7.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.37%.

The market cap for RXRX stock reached $2.14 billion, with 183.21 million shares outstanding and 151.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.44M shares, RXRX reached a trading volume of 4241559 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $12.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.43. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.80.

How has RXRX stock performed recently?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.66. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -26.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.15 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.62, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.50 for the last 200 days.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.28 and a Current Ratio set at 4.28.

Earnings analysis for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]

