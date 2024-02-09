Market Analysts see Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] gaining to $13.50. Time to buy?

Plains GP Holdings LP [NASDAQ: PAGP] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.07. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 5:30 PM that Plains All American Pipeline and Plains GP Holdings Announce Quarterly Distributions and Timing of Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4570597 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Plains GP Holdings LP stands at 1.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.64%.

The market cap for PAGP stock reached $3.16 billion, with 194.41 million shares outstanding and 191.10 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, PAGP reached a trading volume of 4570597 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAGP shares is $17.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAGP stock is a recommendation set at 2.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Plains GP Holdings LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains GP Holdings LP is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAGP in the course of the last twelve months was 2.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.84.

How has PAGP stock performed recently?

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.17. With this latest performance, PAGP shares dropped by -0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.05, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Plains GP Holdings LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.84 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

Earnings analysis for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plains GP Holdings LP posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plains GP Holdings LP go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Plains GP Holdings LP [PAGP]

The top three institutional holders of PAGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PAGP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PAGP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.