Jefferies lifts Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NASDAQ: NAAS] gained 4.97% on the last trading session, reaching $1.90 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2024 at 9:24 AM that NaaS stocks jumped 70% in last two weeks. What happened?.

Recently, NaaS (NASDAQ: NAAS) staged a huge bullish run in the NASDAQ market, with its stock price soaring by nearly 70% in just two weeks. As of the closing on February 7, its stock price reached $1.81 per share, 70% above its previous low. Underpinning the sudden rise was good news about the company’s operation performance and future growth potential.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

On February 8, 2024, NaaS announced that its charging network services achieved Net Take Rate (NTR，transaction-side gross profit) for the first time for January 2024. In the meantime, the company estimates that its revenue for the full year of 2023 to be in the range of RMB 310 million to RMB 330 million, 3.3 – 3.5 times that of 2022. Such a leap forward is attributed to the rapid expansion of its charging services and improved operational efficiency, especially the integration of online and offline resources. The charging volume increased by over 55% in Q4 of 2023, and 49% in January 2024, respectively.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, NAAS reached a trading volume of 2581213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAAS shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Naas Technology Inc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Naas Technology Inc ADR is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

Trading performance analysis for NAAS stock

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.28. With this latest performance, NAAS shares gained by 18.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.47 for Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6721, while it was recorded at 1.7600 for the last single week of trading, and 4.4271 for the last 200 days.

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Naas Technology Inc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Naas Technology Inc ADR go to 24.57%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Naas Technology Inc ADR [NAAS]

The top three institutional holders of NAAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NAAS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NAAS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.