Global Partners LP [GLP] Is Currently 5.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Global Partners LP [NYSE: GLP] gained 5.95% or 2.65 points to close at $47.21 with a heavy trading volume of 2515640 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Global Partners Declares Fourth-Quarter 2023 Cash Distribution of $0.7000 on Common Units.

Global Partners LP (NYSE: GLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, has declared a cash distribution of $0.7000 per unit ($2.80 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units from October 1, 2023 through December 31, 2023. The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2024 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 8, 2024.

The daily chart for GLP points out that the company has recorded 52.93% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 288.86K shares, GLP reached to a volume of 2515640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Global Partners LP [GLP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLP shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Global Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Partners LP is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for GLP stock

Global Partners LP [GLP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.42. With this latest performance, GLP shares gained by 12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.56 for Global Partners LP [GLP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.91, while it was recorded at 46.36 for the last single week of trading, and 34.05 for the last 200 days.

Global Partners LP [GLP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Global Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Global Partners LP [GLP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Global Partners LP posted 1.54/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLP.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Global Partners LP [GLP]

