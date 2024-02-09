AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] Revenue clocked in at $0.00 million, down -37.17% YTD: What’s Next?

AERWINS Technologies Inc [NASDAQ: AWIN] price surged by 6.86 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AERWINS Plans to Obtain XTURISMO FAA Approval Established US Subsidiary.

Tokyo, Japan–(Newsfile Corp. – October 9, 2023) – AERWINS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AWIN) (“AERWINS” or the “Company”) announced today its Board of Directors has approved the establishment of a United States subsidiary in Los Angeles, California to pursue the redesign of its XTURISMO Ltd Edition prototype 1 hoverbike (the “XTURISMO”). These plans are intended to position the XTURISMO more favorably for wider markets, including the United States and Europe and to seek certification of the XTURISMO by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (the “FAA”). The redesign is expected to include an alternative powerplant and fuel source, airframe stabilization, use of more efficient rotors with safety features, an upgraded driver seat and enclosure, use of a harness-based wiring system and redesigned onboard electronic systems, among other things.

This initiative will be led by the Company’s Executive Chairman and President, Kiran Sidhu. Mr. Sidhu will lead a dedicated U.S. based team that will focus on obtaining FAA approval for XTURISMO and managing necessary redesigns. Among the recent steps Mr. Sidhu has taken on this project include discussions with an FAA-certified manufacturer with expertise in helicopter system design and the identification of additional FAA-certified companies that are expected to join the project. The Company believes that utilizing FAA-certified companies offers an increased level of technical and engineering and financial support that will enable the Company to implement the enhancements to the XTURISMO and thus expand its potential to enter new markets.

The one-year AWIN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 91.0. The average equity rating for AWIN stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AWIN shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AWIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

AWIN Stock Performance Analysis:

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.81. With this latest performance, AWIN shares dropped by -27.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AWIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.96 for AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1223, while it was recorded at 0.0888 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2682 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AERWINS Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

AERWINS Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.14.

AERWINS Technologies Inc [AWIN] Institutonal Ownership Details

