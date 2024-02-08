why Xylem Inc [XYL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $129.20

Xylem Inc [NYSE: XYL] jumped around 3.79 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $123.35 at the close of the session, up 3.17%. The company report on February 6, 2024 at 6:55 AM that Xylem Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results.

Fourth-Quarter Highlights.

Orders of $2.0 billion, up 42% on a reported basis and 10% organically.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, XYL reached a trading volume of 3485797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xylem Inc [XYL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $129.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Xylem Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 52.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has XYL stock performed recently?

Xylem Inc [XYL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.70. With this latest performance, XYL shares gained by 9.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.68 for Xylem Inc [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 111.13, while it was recorded at 117.56 for the last single week of trading, and 104.22 for the last 200 days.

Xylem Inc [XYL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Xylem Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.76.

Earnings analysis for Xylem Inc [XYL]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xylem Inc posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc go to 18.76%.

Insider trade positions for Xylem Inc [XYL]

The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in XYL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in XYL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.