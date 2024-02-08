NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] moved down -0.99: Why It’s Important

NRG Energy Inc. [NYSE: NRG] closed the trading session at $52.99. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 12:20 PM that NRG People Power: Get to Know Jamie Guinn.

Using all the right ingredients to create the sweetest offers

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.50 percent and weekly performance of -0.09 percent. The stock has been moved at 44.07 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, NRG reached to a volume of 3846369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRG shares is $55.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for NRG Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NRG Energy Inc. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.82.

NRG stock trade performance evaluation

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, NRG shares gained by 1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.05 for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.72, while it was recorded at 53.83 for the last single week of trading, and 41.09 for the last 200 days.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NRG Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.06.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NRG Energy Inc. [NRG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NRG Energy Inc. posted -4.45/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.33/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -234.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRG Energy Inc. go to 4.00%.

NRG Energy Inc. [NRG]: Institutional Ownership

