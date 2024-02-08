MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] is 407.19% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [NASDAQ: HOLO] gained 1092.05% on the last trading session, reaching $18.00 price per share at the time. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 5:00 AM that MicroCloud Hologram Planned to Join the Communications Industry Association.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLO) (“HOLO” or the “Company”), a Technology provider, today announced that it planned to join the Communications Industry Association.

The Communications Industry Association is a cross-sectoral, cross-regional and cross-ownership national industry organization and non-profit social and economic group. The Association constantly promotes technological innovation, technology export, and industry development in the communications industry, and contributes to the economic development of the communications field. The business unit in charge of the Association is the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Under the guidance of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Association carries out industry management, information exchange, business training, international cooperation, consulting services, etc., with the main objectives of promoting industry technological progress, improving product quality, strengthening economic and technological cooperation between enterprises and institutions, promoting unity, improving the quality of member units and economic benefits, and promoting communication products to meet the ever-increasing global demand and improve competitiveness in the international market.

If compared to the average trading volume of 143.98K shares, HOLO reached a trading volume of 189590119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroCloud Hologram Inc is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18.

Trading performance analysis for HOLO stock

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 794.63. With this latest performance, HOLO shares gained by 640.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 91.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 94.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 84.13 for MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7700, while it was recorded at 4.9900 for the last single week of trading, and 20.6500 for the last 200 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

MicroCloud Hologram Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.66 and a Current Ratio set at 2.69.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MicroCloud Hologram Inc [HOLO]

The top three institutional holders of HOLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HOLO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HOLO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.