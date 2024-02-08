MicroAlgo Inc [NASDAQ: MLGO] price surged by 47.48 percent to reach at $0.18. The company report on December 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM that MicroAlgo Inc. Developed QSDLT to Provide a More Secure Foundation for Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrency Systems.

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ: MLGO) (the “Company” or “MicroAlgo”), today announced the quantum shield distributed ledger technology (QSDLT), designed to provide a stronger, more secure foundation for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency systems.

In traditional blockchain systems, security relies heavily on cryptographic algorithms based on public key cyphers. However, the emergence of quantum computers threatens this system. Quantum computers can solve problems in a relatively short period of time that current conventional computers cannot handle, including some widely used cryptographic algorithms.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MicroAlgo Inc is set at 0.20 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.11. With this latest performance, MLGO shares dropped by -27.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for MicroAlgo Inc [MLGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4751, while it was recorded at 0.4346 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3637 for the last 200 days.

MicroAlgo Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.81 and a Current Ratio set at 4.81.

The top three institutional holders of MLGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MLGO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MLGO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.