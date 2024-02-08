MariaDB Plc [MRDB] Is Currently 95.34 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MariaDB Plc [NYSE: MRDB] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 95.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.47. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:00 AM that MariaDB Finalizes Spinoff of Its Geospatial Business.

CubeWerx re-acquires rights to geospatial-as-a-service technology.

MariaDB plc (NYSE:MRDB) today announced that it has completed a spinoff of its geospatial business to CubeWerx, an independent entity and leader in geospatial products and services.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 37605633 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of MariaDB Plc stands at 28.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.54%.

The market cap for MRDB stock reached $31.84 million, with 67.71 million shares outstanding and 33.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.97K shares, MRDB reached a trading volume of 37605633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MariaDB Plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60.

MariaDB Plc [MRDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 169.96. With this latest performance, MRDB shares gained by 148.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.61 for MariaDB Plc [MRDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2741, while it was recorded at 0.2614 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6480 for the last 200 days.

MariaDB Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.39 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

