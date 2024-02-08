Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] Is Currently 7.29 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Iris Energy Ltd [NASDAQ: IREN] gained 7.29% or 0.28 points to close at $4.12 with a heavy trading volume of 5924687 shares. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 6:02 AM that Iris Energy Announces Monthly Investor Update for January 2024.

Figure 1.

The daily chart for IREN points out that the company has recorded -28.84% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.02M shares, IREN reached to a volume of 5924687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IREN shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IREN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Iris Energy Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iris Energy Ltd is set at 0.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

Trading performance analysis for IREN stock

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.10. With this latest performance, IREN shares dropped by -35.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 86.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IREN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.53 for Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.48, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Iris Energy Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Iris Energy Ltd [IREN]

