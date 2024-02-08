Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] is 36.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Glatfelter Corporation [NYSE: GLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 106.25% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 82.07%. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Berry Global and Glatfelter Announce Plans for Tax-Free Spin-Off and Merger of Berry’s Health, Hygiene and Specialties Global Nonwovens and Films Business with Glatfelter, Creating a Global Specialty Materials Leader.

Combination creates a large-scale global franchise with an industry-leading solution set serving attractive, growing specialty materials markets.

Establishes leading positions in the high value-added categories within the specialty materials industry, served by differentiated innovation capabilities.

Over the last 12 months, GLT stock dropped by -42.36%. The one-year Glatfelter Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 70.67. The average equity rating for GLT stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $119.04 million, with 44.79 million shares outstanding and 43.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 259.25K shares, GLT stock reached a trading volume of 66468643 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Glatfelter Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Glatfelter Corporation is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

GLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 82.07. With this latest performance, GLT shares gained by 54.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.66 for Glatfelter Corporation [GLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5800, while it was recorded at 1.6100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3500 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Glatfelter Corporation Fundamentals:

Glatfelter Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 2.33.

GLT Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Glatfelter Corporation posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Glatfelter Corporation go to 0.20%.

Glatfelter Corporation [GLT] Institutonal Ownership Details

