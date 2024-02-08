Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] is 51.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Beamr Imaging Ltd [NASDAQ: BMR] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $2.20. The company report on February 7, 2024 at 8:37 AM that Beamr is bringing the Video Technology of Google & Meta to everyone.

Beamr’s cloud service scheduled launch date: February 20, 2024 at 1:00pm EST.

Beamr Imaging Ltd stock has also gained 17.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMR stock has inclined by 80.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost 0.00% and gained 51.72% year-on date.

The market cap for BMR stock reached $28.34 million, with 12.88 million shares outstanding and 4.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 81.31K shares, BMR reached a trading volume of 3434016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMR shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Beamr Imaging Ltd is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

BMR stock trade performance evaluation

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.02. With this latest performance, BMR shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by 0.00% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.14 for Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4600, while it was recorded at 1.7700 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8700 for the last 200 days.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Beamr Imaging Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.97 and a Current Ratio set at 6.97.

Beamr Imaging Ltd [BMR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of BMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in BMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in BMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.