Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Revenue clocked in at $77.37 million, down -75.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Pineapple Energy Inc [NASDAQ: PEGY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -34.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -69.29%. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Pineapple Energy Prices $1.0 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock.

Roth Capital Partners is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

Over the last 12 months, PEGY stock dropped by -93.36%. The one-year Pineapple Energy Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 94.0. The average equity rating for PEGY stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 million, with 9.92 million shares outstanding and 5.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 129.43K shares, PEGY stock reached a trading volume of 4687753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEGY shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEGY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pineapple Energy Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

PEGY Stock Performance Analysis:

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -69.29. With this latest performance, PEGY shares dropped by -74.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 12.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 7.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 18.17 for Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5645, while it was recorded at 0.3529 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9800 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pineapple Energy Inc Fundamentals:

Pineapple Energy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

PEGY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pineapple Energy Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -310.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEGY.

Pineapple Energy Inc [PEGY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PEGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEGY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEGY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.