Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NTCO] Revenue clocked in at $6.50 billion, up 0.88% YTD: What’s Next?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NYSE: NTCO] price surged by 7.48 percent to reach at $0.48.

The one-year NTCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.69. The average equity rating for NTCO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NTCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTCO shares is $7.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

NTCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NTCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.11. With this latest performance, NTCO shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.94 for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NTCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.71, while it was recorded at 6.56 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR Fundamentals:

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.36 and a Current Ratio set at 1.82.

NTCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR go to 7.13%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. ADR [NTCO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of NTCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NTCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NTCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.