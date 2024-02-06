Wall Street Analyst Initiated Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] closed the trading session at $57.50. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Tyson Foods Reports First Quarter 2024 Results.

Reports Third Quarter of Sequential Adjusted Operating Income Growth.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein with leading brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp and State Fair, reported the following results:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.98 percent and weekly performance of 5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.71M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 7484526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $53.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.83 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.55, while it was recorded at 56.06 for the last single week of trading, and 51.86 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TSN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.