Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] moved up 15.71: Why It’s Important

Rail Vision Ltd [NASDAQ: RVSN] gained 15.71% or 1.86 points to close at $13.70 with a heavy trading volume of 12672773 shares. The company report on February 5, 2024 at 8:50 AM that Rail Vision Receives Patent Approval from the Indian Patent Office.

India has the fourth largest railway network with over 22,593 operating trains with a daily passenger count of 24 million passengers and 203.88 million tons of freight.

The daily chart for RVSN points out that the company has recorded 269.71% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.74M shares, RVSN reached to a volume of 12672773 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVSN shares is $56.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rail Vision Ltd is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 293.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.71.

Trading performance analysis for RVSN stock

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.74. With this latest performance, RVSN shares gained by 1145.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 269.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.26 for Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.33, while it was recorded at 13.55 for the last single week of trading, and 4.12 for the last 200 days.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Rail Vision Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.67 and a Current Ratio set at 3.13.

Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rail Vision Ltd posted -1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.84/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVSN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rail Vision Ltd [RVSN]

