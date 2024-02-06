Market Analysts see Nextracker Inc [NXT] gaining to $62. Time to buy?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] traded at a low on Monday, posting a -3.16 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $56.16. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Nextracker Reports Q3 FY24 Financial Results.

Achieves Record Revenue and Profits; Raises FY24 Guidance.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), one of the world’s leading providers of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7116897 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nextracker Inc stands at 5.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.24%.

The market cap for NXT stock reached $7.67 billion, with 136.53 million shares outstanding and 105.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.51M shares, NXT reached a trading volume of 7116897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextracker Inc [NXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $63.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.42. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 22.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has NXT stock performed recently?

Nextracker Inc [NXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.72. With this latest performance, NXT shares gained by 33.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 37.38% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.72 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.35, while it was recorded at 52.24 for the last single week of trading, and 39.83 for the last 200 days.

Nextracker Inc [NXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.87.

Earnings analysis for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nextracker Inc posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 37.70%.

Insider trade positions for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

The top three institutional holders of NXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.