For Confluent Inc [CFLT], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Confluent Inc [NASDAQ: CFLT] slipped around -0.38 points on Monday, while shares priced at $23.75 at the close of the session, down -1.57%. The company report on January 8, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Confluent to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 07, 2024.

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT), the data streaming pioneer, today announced it will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended December 31, 2023, after the U.S. market close on Wednesday, February 07, 2024. Confluent will host a live video webcast to discuss the results.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.13M shares, CFLT reached a trading volume of 5745399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFLT shares is $26.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFLT stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Confluent Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Confluent Inc is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.08.

Confluent Inc [CFLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, CFLT shares gained by 9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.00 for Confluent Inc [CFLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.75, while it was recorded at 23.20 for the last single week of trading, and 28.11 for the last 200 days.

Confluent Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.88 and a Current Ratio set at 4.88.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Confluent Inc posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFLT.

The top three institutional holders of CFLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CFLT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CFLT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.