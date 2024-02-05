Invivyd Inc [IVVD] stock Upgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $4

Invivyd Inc [NASDAQ: IVVD] closed the trading session at $4.70. The company report on January 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM that Invivyd Submits Request for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to U.S. FDA for VYD222 for the Pre-exposure Prevention of COVID-19 in Immunocompromised Adults and Adolescents.

EUA submission is based on positive initial results from the ongoing CANOPY Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial and ongoing in vitro neutralization activity against relevant SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

VYD222 demonstrates continued in vitro neutralization activity against major SARS-CoV-2 variants, including JN.1, currently the fastest growing variant in the U.S..

The stocks have a year to date performance of 19.29 percent and weekly performance of 4.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 217.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 219.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, IVVD reached to a volume of 9505187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Invivyd Inc [IVVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVVD shares is $7.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVVD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Invivyd Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invivyd Inc is set at 0.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

IVVD stock trade performance evaluation

Invivyd Inc [IVVD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.21. With this latest performance, IVVD shares gained by 25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 217.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.97 for Invivyd Inc [IVVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.25, while it was recorded at 4.85 for the last single week of trading, and 1.93 for the last 200 days.

Invivyd Inc [IVVD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Invivyd Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.08 and a Current Ratio set at 10.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Invivyd Inc [IVVD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Invivyd Inc posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 35.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IVVD.

Invivyd Inc [IVVD]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of IVVD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in IVVD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in IVVD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.