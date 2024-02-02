why Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.54

Corebridge Financial Inc. [NYSE: CRBG] slipped around -0.77 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $23.40 at the close of the session, down -3.19%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Corebridge Financial Launches New Multi-Year Guaranteed Annuity for Registered Investment Advisors.

American Pathway Advisory Represents Next Step Forward as Corebridge Connects with RIAs Seeking Solutions that Build Assets and Protect Income.

Corebridge Financial today announced the expansion of its annuity lineup for registered investment advisors (RIAs) with the launch of American Pathway AdvisorySM—a multi-year guaranteed annuity (MYGA) that offers growth and principal protection, along with flexibility and convenience.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.26M shares, CRBG reached a trading volume of 4339784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRBG shares is $27.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRBG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Corebridge Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corebridge Financial Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRBG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRBG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.92.

How has CRBG stock performed recently?

Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.57. With this latest performance, CRBG shares gained by 6.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRBG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.28, while it was recorded at 24.26 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corebridge Financial Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRBG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corebridge Financial Inc. go to 17.20%.

Insider trade positions for Corebridge Financial Inc. [CRBG]

The top three institutional holders of CRBG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CRBG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CRBG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.