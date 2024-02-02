P10 Inc [PX] Stock trading around $8.86 per share: What’s Next?

P10 Inc [NYSE: PX] slipped around -0.34 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $8.86 at the close of the session, down -3.70%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 11:29 AM that RCP Advisors Announces Promotions.

Compared to the average trading volume of 521.35K shares, PX reached a trading volume of 3410484 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about P10 Inc [PX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PX shares is $14.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PX stock is a recommendation set at 1.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for P10 Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for P10 Inc is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PX in the course of the last twelve months was 16.82.

How has PX stock performed recently?

P10 Inc [PX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.53. With this latest performance, PX shares dropped by -7.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.97 for P10 Inc [PX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.53, while it was recorded at 9.19 for the last single week of trading, and 10.59 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for P10 Inc [PX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, P10 Inc posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for P10 Inc go to 14.30%.

Insider trade positions for P10 Inc [PX]

