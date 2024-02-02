Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] moved down -31.05: Why It’s Important

Hesai Group ADR [NASDAQ: HSAI] traded at a low on Thursday, posting a -31.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.02. The company report on January 31, 2024 at 11:32 PM that Hesai Group Statement on the U.S. Department of Defense “Chinese Military Companies” List.

We are deeply disappointed to learn that Hesai has been added to the U.S. Department of Defense’s list of “Chinese Military Companies.” We believe this inclusion is unjust, capricious, and meritless.

Hesai lidars are for civilian use only. We do not sell our products to any military in any country, nor do we have ties of any kind to any military in any country. Hesai is a publicly traded, privately owned company (Nasdaq: HSAI) with an independent corporate governance structure.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4189646 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hesai Group ADR stands at 11.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.47%.

The market cap for HSAI stock reached $383.91 million, with 95.50 million shares outstanding and 83.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 599.91K shares, HSAI reached a trading volume of 4189646 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSAI shares is $15.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSAI stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Hesai Group ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hesai Group ADR is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

How has HSAI stock performed recently?

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.96. With this latest performance, HSAI shares dropped by -50.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.48 for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.44, while it was recorded at 5.83 for the last single week of trading, and 9.74 for the last 200 days.

Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hesai Group ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.76 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Earnings analysis for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Hesai Group ADR posted -0.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -88.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSAI.

Insider trade positions for Hesai Group ADR [HSAI]

