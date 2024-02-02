Haleon plc ADR [HLN] Is Currently 2.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Haleon plc ADR [NYSE: HLN] gained 2.44% or 0.2 points to close at $8.40 with a heavy trading volume of 3678852 shares. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 2:05 AM that Yellow Wood Partners Portfolio Company Suave Brands Company Acquires ChapStick from Haleon.

Yellow Wood Partners (“Yellow Wood”), a Boston-based private equity firm focused on investing in consumer brands and companies, today announced that its portfolio company Suave Brands Company has signed a binding offer to acquire the ChapStick brand from Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN), a global leader in consumer health. The transaction is intended to close in the first half of 2024 upon completion of customary closing and regulatory approvals.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

ChapStick invented the lip care category in the 1880s with the launch of a now-iconic lip balm that made ChapStick a household name. For more than a century, ChapStick has added products to its portfolio with innovative new ingredients, skincare benefits, and flavors. Today, ChapStick is the leader in lip care and synonymous with the product category – it is the #1 brand by volume and has over 80% brand awareness.

The daily chart for HLN points out that the company has recorded 0.96% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.49M shares, HLN reached to a volume of 3678852 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Haleon plc ADR [HLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLN shares is $9.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLN stock is a recommendation set at 1.93. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Haleon plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Haleon plc ADR is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Trading performance analysis for HLN stock

Haleon plc ADR [HLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.96. With this latest performance, HLN shares gained by 2.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.54 for Haleon plc ADR [HLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.33, while it was recorded at 8.26 for the last single week of trading, and 8.35 for the last 200 days.

Haleon plc ADR [HLN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Haleon plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.54 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Haleon plc ADR [HLN]

The top three institutional holders of HLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.