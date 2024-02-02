Celularity Inc [CELU] is 97.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Celularity Inc [NASDAQ: CELU] closed the trading session at $0.49. The company report on February 1, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Celularity Announces Net Sales Expectations for First Quarter 2024 and Full Year 2024, Reiterates Advanced Biomaterial Product Commercial and Development Pipeline.

Continuing the substantial growth trajectory that began during 2023, for the first quarter 2024 and the full year 2024, Celularity expects triple-digit percentage increases in combined net sales of its advanced biomaterial product and biobanking businesses compared to the first quarter 2023 and the full year 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

As previously disclosed, Celularity’s advanced biomaterial product commercial pipeline consists of four products which it currently markets commercially in the U.S. primarily under its own brands, and its development pipeline includes two product candidates for which it expects to submit 510(k) notifications in the second half of 2024 and the first half of 2025, respectively.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.29 percent and weekly performance of 40.26 percent. The stock has been moved at 29.40 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 74.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 122.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, CELU reached to a volume of 7859092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Celularity Inc [CELU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELU shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELU stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Celularity Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celularity Inc is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CELU stock trade performance evaluation

Celularity Inc [CELU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.26. With this latest performance, CELU shares gained by 74.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.44 for Celularity Inc [CELU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2404, while it was recorded at 0.3741 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3773 for the last 200 days.

Celularity Inc [CELU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Celularity Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.14 and a Current Ratio set at 0.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Celularity Inc [CELU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celularity Inc posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 161.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CELU.

Celularity Inc [CELU]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CELU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CELU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CELU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.