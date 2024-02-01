Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] Stock trading around $54.76 per share: What’s Next?

Tyson Foods, Inc. [NYSE: TSN] loss -0.54% on the last trading session, reaching $54.76 price per share at the time. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:00 AM that Tyson Foods Opens New Food Production Facility in Kentucky to Meet Demand for Iconic Bacon Brands.

The 400,000-square-foot plant, which represents a significant investment in the local community, is expected to produce two million pounds a week of premium quality Jimmy Dean® and Wright® Brand bacon retail products and bacon used in foodservice. Bacon represents over $1 billion in sales across retail and foodservice at Tyson Foods. This plant will help the company meet the needs of this category now and as it grows in the future.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.64M shares, TSN reached a trading volume of 3568506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $52.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Tyson Foods, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods, Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.64 for Tyson Foods, Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.04, while it was recorded at 54.70 for the last single week of trading, and 51.93 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.34.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods, Inc. posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN.

The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.