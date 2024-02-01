Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] is 47.95% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Intuitive Machines Inc [NASDAQ: LUNR] price surged by 11.18 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Intuitive Machines Enters into Warrant Exercise Transaction for $11.8 Million in Gross Proceeds.

The New Series A Warrant will become exercisable commencing upon the Company’s receipt of final stockholder approval, including following expiration of any waiting period required pursuant to Section 14C of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). The New Series A Warrant has an expiration date five and one-half years after the date of the stockholder approval. The New Series B Warrant will become exercisable commencing upon the Company’s receipt of final Stockholder Approval, including following expiration of any waiting period required pursuant to Section 14C of the Exchange Act, and has an expiration date of 18 months after the date of the Stockholder Approval. The New Warrants include beneficial ownership restrictions that prevent the holder from owning more than 9.99% of the Company’s outstanding common stock at any time.

The one-year LUNR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.01. The average equity rating for LUNR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUNR shares is $5.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUNR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Intuitive Machines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

LUNR Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.18. With this latest performance, LUNR shares gained by 47.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.98 for Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 3.07 for the last single week of trading, and 5.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuitive Machines Inc Fundamentals:

Intuitive Machines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.48.

LUNR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Intuitive Machines Inc posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUNR.

Intuitive Machines Inc [LUNR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of LUNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock