Copart, Inc. [CPRT] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $51

Copart, Inc. [NASDAQ: CPRT] loss -1.86% or -0.91 points to close at $48.04 with a heavy trading volume of 3974680 shares. The company report on January 15, 2024 at 10:30 AM that Copart, Inc. Announces Senior Leadership Appointments.

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) is pleased to announce the appointment of three new members to its senior executive leadership team: Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) David (Dave) Kang, Chief Product Officer (CPO) Neel Madhvani, and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Hessel Verhage. Stephen (Steve) Powers, who has served as COO since October 2020, has assumed the role of Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO). All four executives will work from Copart’s global headquarters in Dallas, Texas and will report to Copart Co-CEO Jeff Liaw.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The daily chart for CPRT points out that the company has recorded 8.15% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, CPRT reached to a volume of 3974680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Copart, Inc. [CPRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPRT shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Copart, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Copart, Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPRT in the course of the last twelve months was 51.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.47.

Trading performance analysis for CPRT stock

Copart, Inc. [CPRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.25. With this latest performance, CPRT shares dropped by -1.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.87 for Copart, Inc. [CPRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.79, while it was recorded at 48.54 for the last single week of trading, and 45.07 for the last 200 days.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Copart, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.47 and a Current Ratio set at 5.54.

Copart, Inc. [CPRT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Copart, Inc. posted 0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Copart, Inc. go to 22.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Copart, Inc. [CPRT]

The top three institutional holders of CPRT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CPRT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CPRT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.