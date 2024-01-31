why Celestica, Inc. [CLS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.70

Celestica, Inc. [NYSE: CLS] gained 1.66% or 0.54 points to close at $33.09 with a heavy trading volume of 4802984 shares. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 5:15 PM that Kelly Ahuja Appointed to Celestica’s Board of Directors.

“I’m pleased to welcome Kelly to the Board of Directors of Celestica,” said Mike Wilson, Chair, Celestica’s Board of Directors. “Kelly brings extensive industry knowledge and leadership acumen that will be valuable to the Board as we continue to strive to create shareholder value.”.

The daily chart for CLS points out that the company has recorded 50.55% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, CLS reached to a volume of 4802984 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Celestica, Inc. [CLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLS shares is $36.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Celestica, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Celestica, Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLS in the course of the last twelve months was 16.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.75.

Trading performance analysis for CLS stock

Celestica, Inc. [CLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.21. With this latest performance, CLS shares gained by 11.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 150.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.23 for Celestica, Inc. [CLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.70, while it was recorded at 32.00 for the last single week of trading, and 21.14 for the last 200 days.

Celestica, Inc. [CLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Celestica, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.75 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Celestica, Inc. [CLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Celestica, Inc. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Celestica, Inc. go to 26.80%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Celestica, Inc. [CLS]

The top three institutional holders of CLS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CLS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CLS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.