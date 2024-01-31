Sabre Corp [SABR] Is Currently -5.95 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sabre Corp [NASDAQ: SABR] traded at a low on Tuesday, posting a -5.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.27. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide chooses Sabre’s advanced hospitality technology to support significant global expansion.

The hotel chain, which operates well-known brands across the world, will deploy an extensive suite of technology from the Sabre Hospitality SynXis platform.

Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new agreement with Seibu Prince Hotels Worldwide. The hotel chain will deploy the Sabre SynXis Central Reservation System (CRS) to reach the broadest points of distribution in the industry as they forge ahead with ambitions to double the size of their property portfolio.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4533965 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sabre Corp stands at 4.01% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.74%.

The market cap for SABR stock reached $1.62 billion, with 379.48 million shares outstanding and 355.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, SABR reached a trading volume of 4533965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sabre Corp [SABR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SABR shares is $5.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Sabre Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sabre Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57.

How has SABR stock performed recently?

Sabre Corp [SABR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, SABR shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Sabre Corp [SABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.15, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 4.03 for the last 200 days.

Sabre Corp [SABR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Sabre Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

Earnings analysis for Sabre Corp [SABR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sabre Corp posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SABR.

Insider trade positions for Sabre Corp [SABR]

The top three institutional holders of SABR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SABR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SABR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.