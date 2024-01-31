Market cap of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] reaches 2.71M – now what?

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PTPI] loss -11.19% or -0.15 points to close at $1.23 with a heavy trading volume of 9222602 shares. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:15 AM that Petros Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Upcoming FDA Meetings to Review Progress and Path Forward for STENDRA(R) (avanafil) Rx-to-OTC Switch.

FDA requests meeting to review the Company’s technology component and discuss further development and requirements.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI), a company focused on expanding consumer access to medication through over-the- counter (OTC) drug development programs, announces it has scheduled two meetings with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to review the Company’s progress and path forward in developing STENDRA as the first PDE-5 inhibitor approved as an over-the-counter medication for erectile dysfunction. (Please see Important Safety Information below.)

The daily chart for PTPI points out that the company has recorded -69.33% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 468.13K shares, PTPI reached to a volume of 9222602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTPI shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTPI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, PTPI shares dropped by -20.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.76 for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3323, while it was recorded at 1.2010 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3669 for the last 200 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.71 and a Current Ratio set at 3.02.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc [PTPI]

