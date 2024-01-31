Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $37

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] traded at a high on Monday, posting a 0.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $32.01. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, February 22, 2024. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7:45 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning February 22, 2024 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until March 07, 2024, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 1282182.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10636748 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc stands at 1.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.34%.

The market cap for KDP stock reached $44.76 billion, with 1.41 billion shares outstanding and 991.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 10636748 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.22.

How has KDP stock performed recently?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.23 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.21, while it was recorded at 31.69 for the last single week of trading, and 32.18 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Earnings analysis for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 6.91%.

Insider trade positions for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.