Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] is -1.00% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [NASDAQ: IMCR] loss -6.19% on the last trading session, reaching $67.64 price per share at the time. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Immunocore Announces Proposed Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md, January 29, 2024) Immunocore Holdings plc (Nasdaq: IMCR), today announced its intention to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $300.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Immunocore also expects to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $45.0 million aggregate principal amount of the notes.

If compared to the average trading volume of 373.45K shares, IMCR reached a trading volume of 4846661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMCR shares is $80.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMCR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 152.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.24.

Trading performance analysis for IMCR stock

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.16. With this latest performance, IMCR shares dropped by -1.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.30 for Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.33, while it was recorded at 70.64 for the last single week of trading, and 57.80 for the last 200 days.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.24 and a Current Ratio set at 4.26.

Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Immunocore Holdings plc ADR posted -0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IMCR.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Immunocore Holdings plc ADR [IMCR]

