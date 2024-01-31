Adtalem Global Education Inc [ATGE] stock Upgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $55

Adtalem Global Education Inc [NYSE: ATGE] price plunged by -18.68 percent to reach at -$10.95. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 5:31 PM that Adtalem Global Education Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Results; Guidance Raised.

Revenue up 8.4% YoY.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The one-year ATGE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.65. The average equity rating for ATGE stock is currently 1.33, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Adtalem Global Education Inc [ATGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATGE shares is $65.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATGE stock is a recommendation set at 1.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Adtalem Global Education Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adtalem Global Education Inc is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATGE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

ATGE Stock Performance Analysis:

Adtalem Global Education Inc [ATGE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.60. With this latest performance, ATGE shares dropped by -19.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.09 for Adtalem Global Education Inc [ATGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.74, while it was recorded at 57.78 for the last single week of trading, and 46.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Adtalem Global Education Inc Fundamentals:

Adtalem Global Education Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 0.95.

ATGE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adtalem Global Education Inc posted 1.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.88/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adtalem Global Education Inc go to 15.00%.

Adtalem Global Education Inc [ATGE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of ATGE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ATGE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ATGE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.