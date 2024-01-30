Market Analysts see Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] falling to $160. Time to buy?

Super Micro Computer Inc [NASDAQ: SMCI] closed the trading session at $495.67. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Supermicro Announces Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2024 ended December 31, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of 74.37 percent and weekly performance of 13.62 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.02 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 106.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.15M shares, SMCI reached to a volume of 10373027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $410.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Negative, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc is set at 29.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 46.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.95.

SMCI stock trade performance evaluation

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.62. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 68.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 549.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.20 for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 317.29, while it was recorded at 474.59 for the last single week of trading, and 258.46 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Super Micro Computer Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.95 and a Current Ratio set at 2.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Super Micro Computer Inc posted 3.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.03/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc go to 39.40%.

Super Micro Computer Inc [SMCI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SMCI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SMCI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SMCI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.