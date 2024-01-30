Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] Revenue clocked in at $112.81 million, up 218.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [AMEX: MIMO] jumped around 0.05 points on Monday, while shares priced at $0.29 at the close of the session, up 19.09%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 8:41 AM that Airspan Revolutionizes Utilities Market with Groundbreaking End-to-End Solution.

Airspan to become a key player on the new 450MHz spectrum with vRAN solution.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc., a provider of ground-breaking, disruptive software and hardware for 5G networks and a pioneer in end-to-end Open RAN solutions, is delighted to announce its strategic entry into the Utilities market. With a pioneering end-to-end solution, Airspan is set to revolutionize the industry by offering a comprehensive package that includes the consumer device, the RAN (Radio Access Network), and the core network, seamlessly controlled by a single software platform.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.92M shares, MIMO reached a trading volume of 8956059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MIMO shares is $0.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MIMO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MIMO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19.

How has MIMO stock performed recently?

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 47.10. With this latest performance, MIMO shares gained by 232.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MIMO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.18 for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1217, while it was recorded at 0.2263 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1916 for the last 200 days.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.22 and a Current Ratio set at 0.28.

Earnings analysis for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MIMO.

Insider trade positions for Airspan Networks Holdings Inc [MIMO]

