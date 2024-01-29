Market cap of Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] reaches 4.51M – now what?

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: PCSA] price plunged by -28.04 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on January 26, 2024 at 9:04 AM that Processa Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of $7.0 Million Public Offering.

The common warrants will have an exercise price of $4.50 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and have a term of five years after their original issuance date. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company, are expected to be $7.0 million (excluding any proceeds that may be received upon the exercise of the common warrants). The offering is expected to close on or about January 30, 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The one-year PCSA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 81.65. The average equity rating for PCSA stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PCSA shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PCSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 1.51 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.58.

PCSA Stock Performance Analysis:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.44. With this latest performance, PCSA shares dropped by -56.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.94 for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 3.12 for the last single week of trading, and 9.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.57 and a Current Ratio set at 9.57.

PCSA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc posted -7.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -6.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PCSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 15.00%.

Processa Pharmaceuticals Inc [PCSA] Institutonal Ownership Details

