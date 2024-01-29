Market cap of Halliburton Co. [HAL] reaches 33.59B – now what?

Halliburton Co. [NYSE: HAL] gained 1.43% or 0.53 points to close at $37.53 with a heavy trading volume of 8813532 shares. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 6:45 AM that Halliburton Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Dividend.

Net income of $0.74 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income per diluted share1 of $0.86, excluding losses in Argentina primarily due to currency devaluation.

The daily chart for HAL points out that the company has recorded -1.05% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.95M shares, HAL reached to a volume of 8813532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halliburton Co. [HAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HAL shares is $47.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HAL stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Halliburton Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halliburton Co. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for HAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for HAL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.48.

Trading performance analysis for HAL stock

Halliburton Co. [HAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.48. With this latest performance, HAL shares gained by 1.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.33 for Halliburton Co. [HAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.13, while it was recorded at 36.22 for the last single week of trading, and 36.40 for the last 200 days.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Halliburton Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.48 and a Current Ratio set at 2.06.

Halliburton Co. [HAL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Halliburton Co. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.67/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HAL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halliburton Co. go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Halliburton Co. [HAL]

The top three institutional holders of HAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HAL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HAL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.