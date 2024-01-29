JP Morgan slashes price target on Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] – find out why.

Cipher Mining Inc [NASDAQ: CIFR] closed the trading session at $2.75. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 4:10 PM that Cipher Mining to Present at the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.41 percent and weekly performance of 2.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -44.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.28M shares, CIFR reached to a volume of 11296905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIFR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIFR stock is a recommendation set at 1.29. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cipher Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cipher Mining Inc is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIFR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

CIFR stock trade performance evaluation

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, CIFR shares dropped by -44.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 143.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIFR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.15, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.01 for the last 200 days.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cipher Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cipher Mining Inc posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIFR.

Cipher Mining Inc [CIFR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CIFR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CIFR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CIFR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.