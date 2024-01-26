why Knightscope Inc [KSCP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.00

Knightscope Inc [NASDAQ: KSCP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 15.65% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 26.67%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 9:50 AM that Two New Knightscope Security Robots Now Protecting Houston Property.

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots (“ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces the deployment of two new machines – a K1 Hemisphere (“Hemisphere”) ASR and K1 Tower (“K1T”) ASR – with one of Houston’s top commercial real estate brokerage and property management firms. The ASRs are now protecting a large parking structure at one of this client’s dozens of office locations across the U.S.

Knightscope solutions deter unwanted behaviors and simultaneously deliver the actionable intelligence needed to investigate crimes. For many businesses, schools, shopping centers, and hospitals, parking lots and garages can become hubs for negative activities. Knightscope ASRs have successfully deterred vehicle break-ins, trespassing/loitering, vagrancy, vandalism, thefts and assaults from commercial properties, keeping tenants and visitors safer, which ultimately elevates property values.

Over the last 12 months, KSCP stock dropped by -62.97%. The one-year Knightscope Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.25. The average equity rating for KSCP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $52.38 million, with 82.73 million shares outstanding and 70.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, KSCP stock reached a trading volume of 2645528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSCP shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSCP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Knightscope Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knightscope Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32.

Knightscope Inc [KSCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.67. With this latest performance, KSCP shares gained by 5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.34 for Knightscope Inc [KSCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6088, while it was recorded at 0.5573 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7828 for the last 200 days.

Knightscope Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.04 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

