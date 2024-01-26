Market cap of Phillips 66 [PSX] reaches 60.56B – now what?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] jumped around 3.98 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $137.65 at the close of the session, up 2.98%. The company report on December 18, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Phillips 66 to Speak at Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference.

Mark Lashier, president and CEO of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Kevin Mitchell, executive vice president and CFO, and Jeff Dietert, vice president of Investor Relations, will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference at 10:20 a.m. ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024.

The Phillips 66 leaders will discuss the company’s plans to continue advancing strategic priorities to deliver shareholder value, as well as its ongoing commitment to disciplined capital allocation.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3166093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $141.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 2.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.82. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.69, while it was recorded at 132.24 for the last single week of trading, and 111.81 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.29.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted 4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to -11.10%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.