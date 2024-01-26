For Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Xerox Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: XRX] surged by $1.71 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $18.15. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Xerox Releases Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Achieved adjusted operating margin and free cash flow guidance in 2023; Guiding to another year of meaningful growth in adjusted operating income.

Xerox Holdings Corp stock has also gained 14.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XRX stock has inclined by 44.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.10% and lost -0.98% year-on date.

The market cap for XRX stock reached $2.23 billion, with 123.14 million shares outstanding and 113.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, XRX reached a trading volume of 8728158 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $14.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corp is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 2.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

XRX stock trade performance evaluation

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.58. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -2.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.66 for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.88, while it was recorded at 16.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.20 for the last 200 days.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Xerox Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.14.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xerox Holdings Corp posted 0.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 81.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corp go to 6.88%.

Xerox Holdings Corp [XRX]: Institutional Ownership

