why Zomedica Corp [ZOM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $0.44

Zomedica Corp [AMEX: ZOM] surged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:00 PM that Zomedica Announces Preliminary 2023 Revenue; Provides Revenue Guidance for 2024, and Rationale for Share Consolidation (“Reverse Stock Split”).

Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today provided a business update and will be hosting a conference call.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Zomedica Corp stock has also loss -13.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZOM stock has declined by -19.82% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.43% and lost -33.52% year-on date.

The market cap for ZOM stock reached $130.43 million, with 979.95 million shares outstanding and 964.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.17M shares, ZOM reached a trading volume of 4339582 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Zomedica Corp [ZOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZOM shares is $0.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZOM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Dawson James have made an estimate for Zomedica Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zomedica Corp is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZOM in the course of the last twelve months was 101.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 16.57.

ZOM stock trade performance evaluation

Zomedica Corp [ZOM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, ZOM shares dropped by -38.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.73 for Zomedica Corp [ZOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1734, while it was recorded at 0.1334 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1880 for the last 200 days.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Zomedica Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.57 and a Current Ratio set at 17.12.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Zomedica Corp [ZOM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zomedica Corp posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZOM.

Zomedica Corp [ZOM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZOM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZOM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.