why UDR Inc [UDR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.44

UDR Inc [NYSE: UDR] slipped around -0.78 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $36.71 at the close of the session, down -2.08%. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:16 PM that UDR Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, February 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review fourth quarter and full-year results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, UDR reached a trading volume of 3459697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UDR Inc [UDR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $39.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for UDR Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 22.75.

How has UDR stock performed recently?

UDR Inc [UDR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.08. With this latest performance, UDR shares dropped by -1.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.25 for UDR Inc [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.07, while it was recorded at 37.37 for the last single week of trading, and 38.49 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for UDR Inc [UDR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

Insider trade positions for UDR Inc [UDR]

