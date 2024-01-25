why Textron Inc. [TXT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $90.38

Textron Inc. [NYSE: TXT] surged by $6.22 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $85.55. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Textron Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results; Announces 2024 Financial Outlook.

EPS of $1.01; adjusted EPS of $1.60, up 30% from a year ago.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Full-year adjusted EPS of $5.59, up from $4.45 in 2022.

Textron Inc. stock has also gained 10.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TXT stock has inclined by 14.11% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.59% and gained 6.38% year-on date.

The market cap for TXT stock reached $16.77 billion, with 206.16 million shares outstanding and 194.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, TXT reached a trading volume of 3246554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Textron Inc. [TXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXT shares is $90.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Textron Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Textron Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXT in the course of the last twelve months was 19.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.88.

TXT stock trade performance evaluation

Textron Inc. [TXT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.99. With this latest performance, TXT shares gained by 6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.12 for Textron Inc. [TXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.36, while it was recorded at 80.26 for the last single week of trading, and 73.29 for the last 200 days.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Textron Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.88 and a Current Ratio set at 1.77.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Textron Inc. [TXT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Textron Inc. posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Textron Inc. go to 17.50%.

Textron Inc. [TXT]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.