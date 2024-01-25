why Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.85

Rithm Capital Corporation [NYSE: RITM] price surged by 0.46 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 8:00 AM that David Werner Real Estate Investments Secures Long-term Lease Extension with Dow at Collegeville, Pennsylvania Life Sciences Campus.

Long-Term Commitment Coincides with Planned Repositioning into World Class Life Sciences Facility.

David Werner Real Estate Investments (DWREI) today announced the signing of a long-term lease extension with Dow, a global materials science company, at its life sciences and office campus in Collegeville, Pa. Dow, whom Newmark Group represents, has agreed to an extension of its lease term for approximately 800,000 square feet that includes the company’s Northeast Dow Center, a significant research and development center for the company.

The one-year RITM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.43. The average equity rating for RITM stock is currently 1.27, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RITM shares is $11.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RITM stock is a recommendation set at 1.27. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Rithm Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rithm Capital Corporation is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for RITM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for RITM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.93.

RITM Stock Performance Analysis:

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.59. With this latest performance, RITM shares dropped by -0.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RITM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.13 for Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.53, while it was recorded at 10.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.52 for the last 200 days.

RITM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rithm Capital Corporation posted 0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RITM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rithm Capital Corporation go to 14.14%.

Rithm Capital Corporation [RITM] Institutonal Ownership Details

