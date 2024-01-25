why Cybin Inc [CYBN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.12

Cybin Inc [AMEX: CYBN] loss -3.49% on the last trading session, reaching $0.37 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Cybin Announces FDA Clearance to Initiate a Phase 2a Study of CYB004 in Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

– Recently announced positive Phase 1 topline safety, pharmacokinetic (“PK”) and pharmacodynamic (“PD”) data show that intravenous (“IV”) CYB004 demonstrated robust and rapid-onset psychedelic effects at lower doses compared to native DMT -.

– U.S. composition of matter patent granted with protection expected through 2041 -.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.04M shares, CYBN reached a trading volume of 6350047 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cybin Inc [CYBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYBN shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYBN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cybin Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cybin Inc is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

Trading performance analysis for CYBN stock

Cybin Inc [CYBN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.41. With this latest performance, CYBN shares dropped by -4.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.96 for Cybin Inc [CYBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4202, while it was recorded at 0.3711 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3983 for the last 200 days.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cybin Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.89 and a Current Ratio set at 2.89.

Cybin Inc [CYBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cybin Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYBN.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cybin Inc [CYBN]

The top three institutional holders of CYBN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CYBN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CYBN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.