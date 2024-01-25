Wall Street Analyst Upgrade M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]. What else is Wall St. saying

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: MDC] loss -0.29% or -0.18 points to close at $62.62 with a heavy trading volume of 3943797 shares. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 6:28 PM that M.D.C. Holdings Cancels 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release Conference Call.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), today announced that it will no longer hold its 2023 fourth quarter earnings conference call originally scheduled for Tuesday, January 30, 2024, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. As previously announced on January 18, 2024, MDC has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sekisui House in an all-cash transaction.

MDC will issue its 2023 fourth quarter earnings press release as planned on January 30, 2024, before the market opens.

The daily chart for MDC points out that the company has recorded 29.38% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 747.52K shares, MDC reached to a volume of 3943797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDC shares is $55.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.75.

Trading performance analysis for MDC stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.95. With this latest performance, MDC shares gained by 15.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 70.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.63 for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.12, while it was recorded at 62.78 for the last single week of trading, and 45.30 for the last 200 days.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.75 and a Current Ratio set at 7.52.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.52/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. go to 12.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. [MDC]

The top three institutional holders of MDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.