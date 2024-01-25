Wall Street Analyst Initiated Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.10% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.20%. The company report on January 9, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Aehr Reports Strong Revenue and Earnings Growth for the Second Quarter and First Six Months of Fiscal 2024.

Revises full-year fiscal 2024 guidance for revenue to be between $75 million and $85 million, and GAAP net income of between 20% and 25% of revenue.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, today announced financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended November 30, 2023.

Over the last 12 months, AEHR stock dropped by -50.86%. The one-year Aehr Test Systems stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.28. The average equity rating for AEHR stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $488.57 million, with 28.54 million shares outstanding and 27.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, AEHR stock reached a trading volume of 3127945 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEHR shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEHR stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Aehr Test Systems shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEHR in the course of the last twelve months was 76.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.28.

AEHR Stock Performance Analysis:

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, AEHR shares dropped by -40.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.08 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.83, while it was recorded at 16.76 for the last single week of trading, and 34.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aehr Test Systems Fundamentals:

Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.28 and a Current Ratio set at 11.53.

AEHR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aehr Test Systems posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] Institutonal Ownership Details

