Scotiabank slashes price target on Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] – find out why.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [NYSE: PEAK] plunged by -$0.34 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $19.37. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Healthpeak Properties Announces Tax Treatment of 2023 Distributions.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE: PEAK), a leading owner, operator, and developer of real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery, today announced the tax treatment of its 2023 distributions. The following table summarizes, for income tax purposes, the nature of cash distributions paid to shareholders during the calendar year ended December 31, 2023:.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. stock has also loss -6.56% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PEAK stock has inclined by 16.55% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.43% and lost -2.17% year-on date.

The market cap for PEAK stock reached $10.60 billion, with 546.64 million shares outstanding and 543.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, PEAK reached a trading volume of 4391462 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEAK shares is $21.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEAK stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Healthpeak Properties Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEAK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEAK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.45.

PEAK stock trade performance evaluation

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, PEAK shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 19.62 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Healthpeak Properties Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -90.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEAK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Healthpeak Properties Inc. go to -10.10%.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. [PEAK]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of PEAK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PEAK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PEAK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.